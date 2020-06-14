Apartment List
/
NJ
/
cliffwood beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Cliffwood Beach, NJ with garage

Cliffwood Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffwood Beach

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1 Fulton Street
1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1032 sqft
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home.
Results within 5 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this 2BR/1.5BA with Den/Study, Laundry Room & Direct Entry Garage. Large LivRm/DinRm offers flexibility for furniture settings. Eat-In Kitchen offers 2 windows for plenty of natural light and Pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1361 sqft
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
56 Durant Avenue
56 Durant Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Renovated 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in The Orchards Development. This rental features: HW Flooring throughout, EI-Kitchen w/Granite Countertop & Backspash,SS Appliances, Sliders leading to Private Paver Patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
41 Seabreeze Way
41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Boehm Drive
7 Boehm Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
307 Springlawn Avenue
307 Springlawn Avenue, Matawan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 307 Springlawn Avenue in Matawan. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
126 Beacon Hill Road
126 Beacon Hill Road, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious home on 2 acre private lot offers 3 bedrooms. Master and 2nd bedroom on the main level and another master bedroom in the finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16 Crescent Place
16 Crescent Place, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful 4/5 bedroom house for rent on a Cul-de-sac with renovated kitchen spacious, dining room, family room with fireplace, plenty of closets and storage, washer & dryer, great outdoor space for grilling and garage. Sorry no pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11 Lucia Court
11 Lucia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move in ready, carpets have just been freshly shampooed. Open kitchen/dining/living area with laminate floors. Large master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Fully finished basement/recreation room, additional storage and attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14 Fox Meadow Lane
14 Fox Meadow Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great location for commuter walk to bus! Excellent Holmdel school system and highly desired community. very private back yard for you to enjoy! Well maintained 2 story townhouse unit in desirable ''The Orchards''; 2 BR, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15 Chestnut Drive
15 Chestnut Drive, Matawan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate conditions this large 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath home boast family room with sliders leading to a patio that over looks a terrific backyard, Eat in Kitchen and formal dining room, Laundry room, 2 car Garage and so much more..

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
17 Persimmon Lane
17 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This beautiful 3 Bedroom townhouse has a garage and plenty of parking. Trains, ferries, and the Garden State Parkway are nearby. Who needs a car though? The Bus Stop to NYC, shops and restaurants are within walking distance.
Results within 10 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cliffwood Beach, NJ

Cliffwood Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Cliffwood Beach 1 BedroomsCliffwood Beach 2 BedroomsCliffwood Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCliffwood Beach 3 BedroomsCliffwood Beach Apartments with Balcony
Cliffwood Beach Apartments with GarageCliffwood Beach Apartments with GymCliffwood Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCliffwood Beach Apartments with Parking
Cliffwood Beach Apartments with PoolCliffwood Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerCliffwood Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsCliffwood Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ
Bradley Beach, NJSilver Lake, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJOcean Grove, NJGreen Knoll, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College