Apartment List
/
NJ
/
clayton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
1 Unit Available
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
946 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE
23 Honeysuckle Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2119 sqft
Beautiful single family home located at the beginning of a cul-de-sac. Tons of privacy, woods backing the home. Executive-style living, this home is immaculate! Partially furnished at tenant's discretion.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
713 RUTLAND COURT
713 Rutland Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to 713 Rutland Court in desirable Canterbury Mews! Resting on a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful 2-story home is bright, spacious and clean.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
27 STONESHIRE DRIVE
27 Stoneshire Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1792 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, 1st floor-1 Car Garage with additional parking for 2 cars in driveway, Den, Foyer, Laundry. 2nd floor-Family room, Kitchen and Formal Dining Room and powder room. 3rd floor - 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2 CORONA COURT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
325 MACCLELLAND AVENUE
325 Macclelland Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2568 sqft
Welcome to fully renovated home!!! Near Rowan University.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
311 VICTORIA AVENUE
311 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
Walking distance to Rowan University. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath...move right in. Large yard and a relaxing front porch to enjoy. $2000 for 4 ppl.. Avail 7/15. Make us an offer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6 CORNELL
6 Cornell Road, Glassboro, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
$3,000
1812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 2 full bath home on the idge was recently renovated. Home features 6 bedrooms with master suite with his/her closet, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and huge den down stairs with dry bar. Attached one car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12 JAMES COURT
12 James Court, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
Centrally located 3 level townhome in desirable neighborhood of Olde Orchard. Located right near Rowan University, off of Delsea Drive, minutes from Downtown Glassboro, and close to Pitman and Washington Township.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clayton, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clayton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Clayton 2 BedroomsClayton 3 BedroomsClayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with ParkingClayton Apartments with PoolClayton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Clayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJGloucester City, NJRoebling, NJDrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PA
Paoli, PAEdgemoor, DEAshland, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJEgg Harbor City, NJEllisburg, NJPomona, NJPine Hill, NJPaulsboro, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University