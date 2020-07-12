Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
26 W CENTER STREET
26 West Center Street, Clayton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This conveniently located near Delsea Drive, 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental is practically brand new! It has been rebuilt and rehabilitated from the ground up, including the bonus garage storage unit out back.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Franklin Rd
2 Franklin Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedroom Student Housing - This is a nice 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath house with 2 bonus rooms! Great back yard with a huge patio very close to Rowan. Central Air. Parking. Lawn care and snow removal is included.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
20 NORMAL BLVD
20 Normal Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Steps from the college. This spacious 3/4 bedroom is only steps from Rowan University. Won't last long. Can house up to 4 ppl. Every group of the past has used the sunroom as a bedroom. No private showings at this time due to Covid-19.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
405 Georgetown Road
405 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Huge House with 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking! House has central air, washer and dryer, newer kitchen appliances and a neutral décor throughout. Large basement for storage. Parking for at least 6 vehicles and an extremely large yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
23 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE
23 Honeysuckle Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2119 sqft
Beautiful single family home located at the beginning of a cul-de-sac. Tons of privacy, woods backing the home. Executive-style living, this home is immaculate! Partially furnished at tenant's discretion.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
27 BEAU RIVAGE DR
27 Beau Rivage Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
ALL Utilities Included!!!!! 3 bed 1 1/2 bath in Beau Rivage that sits along side of Rowan....fits up to 4ppl. Cannot pass up this deal. Professionally managed. Online portals

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 CHURCH STREET
107 Church Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1887 sqft
In the market to rent nearby to Rowan University?? This newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath apartment is located in the heart of downtown Glassboro, conveniently only a 5 minute walk to Rowan as well as shopping, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6 CORNELL
6 Cornell Road, Glassboro, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
$3,000
1812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 2 full bath home on the idge was recently renovated. Home features 6 bedrooms with master suite with his/her closet, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and huge den down stairs with dry bar. Attached one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clayton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

