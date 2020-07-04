26 W CENTER STREET

Amenities

This conveniently located near Delsea Drive, 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental is practically brand new! It has been rebuilt and rehabilitated from the ground up, including the bonus garage storage unit out back. You will have your own private entrance which brings you into the living room featuring new laminate floors, two closets and ceiling fan. The bedroom is located off the living room behind a pocket door. Moving into the eat-in kitchen, you will enjoy a plenty of custom cherry cabinets, gas cooking, lots of light from the new windows, laundry closet and pantry. Just off the kitchen is a small alcove area with additional cabinets just next to the hot water heater and brand new HVAC unit . If you love being outside, you can enjoy a cool evening or your morning coffee on your own private deck located out the back door through the kitchen. The bathroom is located conveniently next to the living room and has a full size tub, window and linen closet. But wait! There's more! If you need storage, you got it! There is a detached garage storage unit included in the rent on this apartment. Water and sewer are included in the rent. Tenant pays all other utilities including but not limited to natural gas and electric. Tenant responsible for snow removal. NO PETS; NO EXCEPTIONS. Non-smokers preferred.