Cape May County, NJ
2056 New Jersey 47
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

2056 New Jersey 47

2056 North Delsea Drive · (855) 351-0683
Location

2056 North Delsea Drive, Cape May County, NJ 08270

Price and availability

12 Bedrooms

Unit 12 beds, 4.5 baths, $9000 · Avail. now

$9,000

12 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*Please Read*
We are a licensed Residential Healthcare Facility, and formerly hosted geriatric where we provided medications/meals/assistance. The large farming space provides an opportunity as either income or as a hobby/occupation for residents of the facility.
Willing to be involved in partnership if we find committed owner/operator of the business. PROPERTY USED TO MAKE OVER $9K A MONTH
HAS 3 FLOORS + BASEMENT
LICENSED ROOMING HOUSE FOR 20 ROOMS + MANAGERS QUARTERS (3-4 BEDROOMS/PRIVATE KITCHEN)
"An old Farm House next to the creek in Dennis TWP near the Delaware Bay, Dennis Creek Residence has 17-18 small bedrooms plus a sizable Manger’s quarters. Large Commercial Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, 4-5 bath, 3.5 acres of prime farmland.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2056-nj-47-woodbine-nj-08270-usa/ba96285d-5f3e-42ea-8183-e37a28933fe0

(RLNE5789967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

