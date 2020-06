Amenities

w/d hookup some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Lovely Single Family Home - Property Id: 286463



Lovely spacious single family home located near the heart of Camden. In an upcoming area this wonderful home is right across the street from Mastery Molina Upper School. Here are reasons why this home is perfect for you.



Enjoy:

- Being 10 minutes away from Cherry Hills Shopping area

- Around the corner from Ben Franklin Bridge and Downtown Philly

- Blocks away from Rutgers & Rowan University

- Quiet/Family Neighborhood

- Public transportation

- Laundry Hook ups

- Enclosed back yard



To schedule a showing or if you have questions please reach out to



Jet 732-535-7733

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286463

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804467)