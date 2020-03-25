All apartments in Camden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

543 Washington St

543 Washington Street · (856) 441-5597
Location

543 Washington Street, Camden, NJ 08103
Lanning Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1800 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Lanning Square Rental - Property Id: 214982

Recently fully renovated house located one block from Cooper Hospital, Cooper Medical School at Rowan Medical Campus, and less than a mile from Rutger University Law School.

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open floor plan on the main level, new kitchen, fully finished basement with wash and dryer, covered front porch, and a fenced back area.

- spacious bedrooms
- lot of light and closet space
- large, tiled bathrooms
- modern, fully equipped kitchen

Please contact the landlord for more details or to set up a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214982
Property Id 214982

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Washington St have any available units?
543 Washington St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 543 Washington St have?
Some of 543 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
543 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 543 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden.
Does 543 Washington St offer parking?
No, 543 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 543 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Washington St have a pool?
No, 543 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 543 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 543 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.
