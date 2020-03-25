543 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Lanning Square Rental



Recently fully renovated house located one block from Cooper Hospital, Cooper Medical School at Rowan Medical Campus, and less than a mile from Rutger University Law School.



4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open floor plan on the main level, new kitchen, fully finished basement with wash and dryer, covered front porch, and a fenced back area.



- spacious bedrooms

- lot of light and closet space

- large, tiled bathrooms

- modern, fully equipped kitchen



Please contact the landlord for more details or to set up a showing!

Property Id 214982



No Pets Allowed



