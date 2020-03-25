543 Washington St

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Lanning Square Rental - Property Id: 214982
Recently fully renovated house located one block from Cooper Hospital, Cooper Medical School at Rowan Medical Campus, and less than a mile from Rutger University Law School.
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open floor plan on the main level, new kitchen, fully finished basement with wash and dryer, covered front porch, and a fenced back area.
- spacious bedrooms
- lot of light and closet space
- large, tiled bathrooms
- modern, fully equipped kitchen
Please contact the landlord for more details or to set up a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214982
No Pets Allowed
