210 N 8 - winter rental

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Beautiful 3 b / 2 b - Beach Block - single family home. Steps to the Beach. Ocean views from kitchen & living room. New kitchen, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring. Furnished. Lots of natural light from plenty of windows. Entire property is fenced in - Front yard - chain link - Backyard - white privacy fencing - patio - gas grill, New Enclosed outside shower. Beds - King, 2 Full, bunkbed (twin over double plus twin trundle). Queen sleeper sofa & twin sleeper sofa. Large garage in backyard is not included in rent but maybe added at additional cost. Winter rental only. Avail 9/5/20 to May 2021 Perfect for staff, facility of Stockton University, Tech Center, those working in AC area. Pet considered.