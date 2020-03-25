All apartments in Camden
Find more places like 210 N 8 - winter rental.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camden, NJ
/
210 N 8 - winter rental
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:13 PM

210 N 8 - winter rental

210 North 8th Street · (215) 651-9321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

210 North 8th Street, Camden, NJ 08102
Pyne Poynt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Beautiful 3 b / 2 b - Beach Block - single family home. Steps to the Beach. Ocean views from kitchen & living room. New kitchen, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring. Furnished. Lots of natural light from plenty of windows. Entire property is fenced in - Front yard - chain link - Backyard - white privacy fencing - patio - gas grill, New Enclosed outside shower. Beds - King, 2 Full, bunkbed (twin over double plus twin trundle). Queen sleeper sofa & twin sleeper sofa. Large garage in backyard is not included in rent but maybe added at additional cost. Winter rental only. Avail 9/5/20 to May 2021 Perfect for staff, facility of Stockton University, Tech Center, those working in AC area. Pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N 8 - winter rental have any available units?
210 N 8 - winter rental has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 N 8 - winter rental have?
Some of 210 N 8 - winter rental's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N 8 - winter rental currently offering any rent specials?
210 N 8 - winter rental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N 8 - winter rental pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 N 8 - winter rental is pet friendly.
Does 210 N 8 - winter rental offer parking?
Yes, 210 N 8 - winter rental offers parking.
Does 210 N 8 - winter rental have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 N 8 - winter rental offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N 8 - winter rental have a pool?
No, 210 N 8 - winter rental does not have a pool.
Does 210 N 8 - winter rental have accessible units?
No, 210 N 8 - winter rental does not have accessible units.
Does 210 N 8 - winter rental have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 N 8 - winter rental has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 N 8 - winter rental have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 N 8 - winter rental has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 210 N 8 - winter rental?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Park
1112 Magnolia Ave
Camden, NJ 08103
The Victor
1 Market St
Camden, NJ 08102

Similar Pages

Camden 2 BedroomsCamden 3 Bedrooms
Camden Apartments with BalconiesCamden Pet Friendly Places
Camden Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PADoylestown, PAWilliamstown, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlue Bell, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJBlackwood, NJProspect Park, PABellmawr, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Rutgers University-CamdenHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity