/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
210 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
27 FOREST AVE
27 Forest Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with a new renovated kitchen, bath & beautiful wood floors throughout the apt. Shared driveway leads to 2 designated parking spaces. Use of basement & patio. Tenant has use of washer, dryer, fridge and ac.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
69 Bloomfield Avenue
69 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
Spacious Two Family unit on first floor with two bedrooms, full bath with tub/shower, eat-in-kitchen. Newly painted, new stove, and new barber carpet. Own laundry newer machines and own electric not co-shared.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
87 ELM RD
87 Elm Road, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom rental. Stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Orange
1 Unit Available
29 PARK AVE
29 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, quartz countertop. Centrally located near major highways and less than a mile from train.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Upper Montclair
1 Unit Available
31 OAKWOOD AVE
31 Oakwood Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3rd fl , 2 BR apt. LR, Kit, 2 BR, Ba, storage. Laundry in basement. Close to UM transportation, shops & restaurants
Similar Pages
Caldwell 1 BedroomsCaldwell 2 BedroomsCaldwell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCaldwell Accessible ApartmentsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with GarageCaldwell Apartments with GymCaldwell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCaldwell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCaldwell Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ