Home
/
Caldwell, NJ
/
27 FOREST AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

27 FOREST AVE

27 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27 Forest Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with a new renovated kitchen, bath & beautiful wood floors throughout the apt. Shared driveway leads to 2 designated parking spaces. Use of basement & patio. Tenant has use of washer, dryer, fridge and ac. Lease includes water. Tenant pays cooking hot water, gas, heat and electricity. Driveway snow removed by landlord. Tenant responsible for Sidewalk & steps. Landlord cuts lawn. NO PETS NO SMOKING. Please sign Covid form, use mask, gloves and wear booties or remove shoes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 FOREST AVE have any available units?
27 FOREST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Caldwell, NJ.
What amenities does 27 FOREST AVE have?
Some of 27 FOREST AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 FOREST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
27 FOREST AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 FOREST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 27 FOREST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 27 FOREST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 27 FOREST AVE does offer parking.
Does 27 FOREST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 FOREST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 FOREST AVE have a pool?
No, 27 FOREST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 27 FOREST AVE have accessible units?
No, 27 FOREST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 FOREST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 FOREST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 FOREST AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 FOREST AVE has units with air conditioning.
