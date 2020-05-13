27 FOREST AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with a new renovated kitchen, bath & beautiful wood floors throughout the apt. Shared driveway leads to 2 designated parking spaces. Use of basement & patio. Tenant has use of washer, dryer, fridge and ac. Lease includes water. Tenant pays cooking hot water, gas, heat and electricity. Driveway snow removed by landlord. Tenant responsible for Sidewalk & steps. Landlord cuts lawn. NO PETS NO SMOKING. Please sign Covid form, use mask, gloves and wear booties or remove shoes.