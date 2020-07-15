/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ
15 Summit Ave
15 Summit Avenue, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Home On A Dead-End Street With Easy Access To Route 23 & Schools! Enjoy A Lovely Front Porch & Spacious Level Backyard! Don't Miss This One! This Home Offers An Expansive Living Room With Hardwood
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Just Reduced! Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1165 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
10411 WARRENS WAY
10411 Warrens Way, Wanaque, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10411 WARRENS WAY in Wanaque. View photos, descriptions and more!
1102 CHATFIELD DR
1102 Chatfield Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.