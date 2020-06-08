All apartments in Butler
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

818 RIVER PL

818 River Place · (973) 575-6700
Location

818 River Place, Butler, NJ 07405

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level. The kitchen with 42 inch cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and SS appliances! Walk up to the 2nd floor where the master bedroom offers a walk in closet, master bath with a dual sink vanity, jetted tub, and stall shower! Second bedroom with its own private full bath, and generous closet space. The River Place is commuter friendly with easy access to Rte 23 and 287 and is with in walking distance to a NYC bus stop and many local shops to enjoy! JOGGING/BIKING PATH ON RIVERFRONT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

