818 RIVER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level. The kitchen with 42 inch cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and SS appliances! Walk up to the 2nd floor where the master bedroom offers a walk in closet, master bath with a dual sink vanity, jetted tub, and stall shower! Second bedroom with its own private full bath, and generous closet space. The River Place is commuter friendly with easy access to Rte 23 and 287 and is with in walking distance to a NYC bus stop and many local shops to enjoy! JOGGING/BIKING PATH ON RIVERFRONT!