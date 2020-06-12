/
2 bedroom apartments
71 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ
6 Units Available
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
London
1 Unit Available
22 RIVERBANK
22 Riverbank, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 RIVERBANK in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
47 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
25 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3 REGENT COURT
3 Regent Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy 2-bedroom townhouse decorated in neutral tones. You'll enjoy your living room, formal dining room, and easy access kitchen on the first level. Washer/dryer are located just behind the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
65 TATTERSALL DRIVE
65 Tattersall Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
Spacious Hancock Hollow Townhouse, well located off 295, NJ Turnpike and 541. Two bedrooms, two full baths, one car garage, ceramic tile foyer and powder rooms, separate laundry room, Burlington Twp schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
16 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1244 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
