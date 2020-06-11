/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:58 AM
53 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 N 5th St
208 5th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Steps to the beach.Duplex. Upstairs unit.Sun deck for entertaining. Great Location !
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1490 sqft
OCEAN FRONT SUMMER RENTAL AT THE CLOISTERS BUILDING 4.Here is the perfect summer rental in a wonderful oceanfront complex! Minimal rental is one month: August $6000 or September for $4000. So much to love in this condo with ocean views...
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4401 Ocean Ave
4401 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1431 sqft
Yearly furnished rental in oceanfront complex with elevator. Beautiful with Open floor plan and 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.Unit located on the 2nd floor, but is one story. Excellent credit , references and work history required.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4540 W Brigantine Ave
4540 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Oceanfront! Brigantine Island Beach Resort, 4th floor unit with panoramic views! Just steps to the beach and sparkling in-ground pool! Secure building has an elevator and assigned parking spot. Priced right
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
323 S 44th Street
323 44th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Islander - Unit 19 - Spiral Unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Top deck has views of ocean. Ashore also has rental on this property. New furniture going into unit - New pictures coming soon. call to show.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
3901 Ocean Ave
3901 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ocean views from this penthouse end unit with tandem living room and bedroom deck. Beautiful new kitchen and tile floors throughout the living area. New Summer, Winter or Seasonal rental with 2018 weeks available!
Results within 1 mile of Brigantine
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
513 SEWELL Ave
513 Sewell Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1104 E Evans Blvd
1104 E Evans Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great place to enjoy your summer vacation! Newly updated and beautiful. Only a few weeks available - 6/27 through 8/1. Pictures to follow soon.
Results within 5 miles of Brigantine
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Victoria Ave
101 South Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique beach block yearly rental opportunity! Spacious, bright and light second floor (walk up) apartment, with 2 spacious bedrooms both with it's own full bathrooms, big closet spaces, spacious living room and big windows! Fantastic location at
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
640 Atlantic Ave
640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3817 Ventnor Ave
3817 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Need more room? This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit offers a large living room, large bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Plenty of closet space too! It has a nice balcony overlooking Lower Chelsea and this unit boasts Ocean Views! Conveniently located,
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1104 E Evans Blvd
1104 E Evans Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great place to enjoy your summer vacation! Newly updated and beautiful. Only a few weeks available - 6/27 through 8/1. Pictures to follow soon.
Similar Pages
Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Apartments with GarageBrigantine Apartments with GymBrigantine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrigantine Apartments with ParkingBrigantine Apartments with Pool