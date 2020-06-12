Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:40 PM

229 Apartments for rent in Brielle, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Brielle
1 Unit Available
211 Brielle Avenue
211 Brielle Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Brielle
1 Unit Available
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Brielle
1 Unit Available
648 Oceanview Road
648 Oceanview Road, Brielle, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4800 sqft
Sprawling and expansive, yet charming and classic, this tastefully renovated and finished custom home is nestled away on over a half acre in a quiet neighborhood on one of Brielle's most sought after streets.
Results within 1 mile of Brielle

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
171 First Avenue
171 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a large family room, and a kitchen with gas stove. Most of this unit is carpeted. Entrance to the unit is through an elevated East facing deck. Across the street from the beachfront.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1153 Ridgefield Drive
1153 Ridgefield Drive, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Seasonal rental offered at $1,400 a week. Newly renovated cottage-style ranch is the perfect summer retreat. Quiet, east of the canal location bordering Pt. Pleasant Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11 to 9/13 for $2,500 per week or 8/1 to 9/7 for $11K. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
23 Parkway Avenue
23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Now available July 18-August 1.Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1310 George Street
1310 George Street, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Annual Rental...Point Pleasant Boro, East of the Canal, this side by side duplex home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders leading to the back deck with a fenced in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
50 1st Avenue
50 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
828 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11-7/18 and 8/15-8/22 for $2,500/week. Just one house to the beach with private access to the North end quite beaches. CLEAN, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with dishwasher, washer, dryer and built-in microwave.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
429 Euclid Avenue
429 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER RENTAL - $2200. per week. Owner will consider all summer tenancies. Completely and professionally remodeled with NEW EVERYTHING including granite kitchen, paver patio, custom window treatments, outdoor shower and flat screen TVs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brielle, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brielle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

