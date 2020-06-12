/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM
150 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brielle, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
549 Woodland Avenue
549 Woodland Avenue, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL** Available immediately. 2 bed/1 bath with large Family Room located in a quiet neghborhood close to downtown Manasquan. 3 off street parking spots. Washer and Dryer included. No pets and no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Brielle
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
171 First Avenue
171 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a large family room, and a kitchen with gas stove. Most of this unit is carpeted. Entrance to the unit is through an elevated East facing deck. Across the street from the beachfront.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1153 Ridgefield Drive
1153 Ridgefield Drive, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Seasonal rental offered at $1,400 a week. Newly renovated cottage-style ranch is the perfect summer retreat. Quiet, east of the canal location bordering Pt. Pleasant Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
50 1st Avenue
50 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
828 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11-7/18 and 8/15-8/22 for $2,500/week. Just one house to the beach with private access to the North end quite beaches. CLEAN, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with dishwasher, washer, dryer and built-in microwave.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
429 Euclid Avenue
429 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER RENTAL - $2200. per week. Owner will consider all summer tenancies. Completely and professionally remodeled with NEW EVERYTHING including granite kitchen, paver patio, custom window treatments, outdoor shower and flat screen TVs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
544 Brielle Road
544 Brielle Road, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Nicely appointed summer rental only a few years old and 3 blocks to the beach! Owner prefers at least a 1 month minimum but call for options. Close to the inlet and beaches this is an ideal getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
$2200/week SUMMER RENTAL. Utilities included for SUMMER rental only! Location Location! You have just found your perfect beach condo. Just one short block to Pt. Pleasant Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
303 Trenton Avenue
303 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This cozy cottage is conveniently located to shops and restaurants on Arnold Avenue, NJ Transit, playground with basketball and tennis courts. It is 3.5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk.
Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Brielle
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Still searching for a summer rental? Here's your chance to scoop up this adorable 2 bed 1 bath renovated home. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 16th Avenue
204 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
