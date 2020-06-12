Apartment List
/
NJ
/
bradley beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

94 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ

Finding an apartment in Bradley Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer SUMMER RENTALS. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
400 3rd Ave - 7
400 3rd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,532
725 sqft
We are now offering Security Deposit free living! Our new program takes 60 seconds to get started. You get to keep your security deposit and pay a small monthly fee instead! .

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
98 Lake Avenue
98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pilgrim Pathway
13 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Spend the Summer inHistoric Ocean Grove ... 2 Blocks to the Beach, 2 Blocks to Cookman Ave in Asbury . 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths , Laundry,Outdoor Shower & Wonderfull Front Sitting Porch .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
64 Abbott Avenue
64 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL JUNE 15 FOR 9950. THEN SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Totally adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage available for weekly summer rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
73 Cookman Avenue
73 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Roomy 3 bedroom 2nd and 3rd floor apartment in two family home. Located 3.5 blocks to beach, 1.5 blocks to playground, pickleball and tennis courts. Open concept with living room open to kitchen and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
56 Heck Avenue
56 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER 2020 Great ,stylish 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental with bonus room Recently painted and newly furnished this rental is one block to town and 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Rocking chair front porch and outdoor space out back.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Webb Avenue
105 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Updated, nicely appointed home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, rocking chair wrap around deck, outdoor space, huge dining room, spacious bedrooms, laundry in basement, backyard space with BBQ, renovated kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Embury Avenue
13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$5,000
Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Available all July & August 2 weeks for $4200 or Monthly at $8400. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance. Fully renovated in 2018 with stylish decor, This unit is available for full MONTH or longer starting Aug 9.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
74 Mount Hermon Way
74 Mount Hermon Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
This SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL books up fast! Located just 3 Blks to the Beach! Spacious & Comfortable Victorian w/Rocking chair porch & hardwood Floors sleeps up to 8 w/3 bedrooms & Queen sleeper in Living Room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
124 Main Avenue
124 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Weekly/Summer Rental. Charming 3BR, 1.5BA Victorian with formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen, side patio for BBQ, open front porch, wood floors, laundry, basic cable, WiFi, window AC, linens & towels included.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bradley Beach, NJ

Finding an apartment in Bradley Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bradley Beach 1 BedroomsBradley Beach 2 BedroomsBradley Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradley Beach 3 BedroomsBradley Beach Apartments with Balcony
Bradley Beach Apartments with GarageBradley Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBradley Beach Apartments with ParkingBradley Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bradley Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsBradley Beach Furnished ApartmentsBradley Beach Luxury PlacesBradley Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Oakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College