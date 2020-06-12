/
2 bedroom apartments
66 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bound Brook, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Bound Brook
16 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Bound Brook
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
Results within 5 miles of Bound Brook
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunellen
1 Unit Available
432 Pulaski St
432 Pulaski Street, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937 Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Hamilton St Studio
510 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
863 sqft
New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352 - Brand New Apartment Building - On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset - Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
110 SUNNYVALE CT
110 Sunnyvale Court, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Great location for living: close to major highways, mass transit ,universities, New Brunswick, Princeton, convenient for shopping, child care, worship etc. End unit with much privacy and charm. Lots of light and space , lake view.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
63 E CLIFF ST
63 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Walk to town, train, shopping and restaurants! Updated END unit townhome in the heart of Somerville. Abuts park with walking trails! Central air, stainless steelappliances and more. No smoking!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
26 DIVISION ST
26 Division Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and sunlit apartment located in a stunning location near shops, resatuarants and entertainment. Broker fee paid by landlord on two year lease. Convienient proximity to train station and post office.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
59 CHERRYWOOD DR
59 Cherrywood Drive, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
158 HOPKINSON AVE
158 Hopkinson Avenue, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to a prime located nice and cozy two bedroom rail-road style + backyard access. Freshly painted & Most of the unit has been renovated, New flooring, new baseboard heating, Window treatments included, new bathroom vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Bound Brook
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Watchung
13 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
South Plainfield
10 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
73 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
