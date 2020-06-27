All apartments in Bogota
Bogota, NJ
Pineview
Last updated June 27 2020 at 2:20 AM

Pineview

Open Now until 4:30pm
324 Leonia Avenue · (201) 231-9179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

324 Leonia Avenue, Bogota, NJ 07603
Bogota

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pineview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
With buses and trains within walking distance, Pineview Apartments offer an easy New York City express commute. Enjoy a beautifully landscaped, three-story complex in a lovely residential setting, highly convenient to shopping, schools, banks, and a post office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Leaseholder/Co-signer: $100; Occupants age 18+: $50
Deposit: Holding deposit: $200; Security deposit: 1 months' rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: None.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pineview have any available units?
Pineview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bogota, NJ.
What amenities does Pineview have?
Some of Pineview's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pineview currently offering any rent specials?
Pineview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pineview pet-friendly?
Yes, Pineview is pet friendly.
Does Pineview offer parking?
Yes, Pineview offers parking.
Does Pineview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pineview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pineview have a pool?
No, Pineview does not have a pool.
Does Pineview have accessible units?
No, Pineview does not have accessible units.
Does Pineview have units with dishwashers?
No, Pineview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pineview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pineview has units with air conditioning.
