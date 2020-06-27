Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
324 Leonia Avenue, Bogota, NJ 07603 Bogota
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pineview.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
With buses and trains within walking distance, Pineview Apartments offer an easy New York City express commute. Enjoy a beautifully landscaped, three-story complex in a lovely residential setting, highly convenient to shopping, schools, banks, and a post office.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Leaseholder/Co-signer: $100; Occupants age 18+: $50