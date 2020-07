Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground pool tennis court garage on-site laundry

All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent. At Lakeview Apartment homes, you can relax and enjoy our beautiful sparkling swimming pool, take a walk or jog on our private serene scenic nature trails which are pet friendly. You can enjoy Lakeview's health and fitness center, or join friends for a game at our tennis or basketball courts. We have thought of everything for your convenience with our on-site deli and convenience store, playground, and picnic area. Our community takes pride in hosting events for our residents for a great way to meet your neighbors.At Lakeview Apartments, consider our great location in Blackwood, NJ. Our residents enjoy the convenience of bus service in walking distance, as well convenient access to Routes 42, I-295, and the NJ Turnpike. Our rental homes are minutes to Philadelphia. Your new rental