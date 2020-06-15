67 ANDERSON HILL RD

Amenities
Great location! Close to town, shopping and easy access to direct train/bus line to NYC. Quiet location, desirable first floor unit. Parking directly behind unit. Gleaming laminate flooring in living/dining room and bedroom. Bright, functional kitchen. Updated bath. Spacious master bedroom. Non smoking. Two tenants share washer and dryer in basement. Shared breezeway w closet for storage. Space available for two storage bins in basement. Landlord pays water. Pets considered on a case by case basis