/
/
bernardsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Bernardsville, NJ📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 MORRISTOWN RD
23 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Large, bright and open newly renovated 1 bdrm,1 bath apartment welcomes you home! Spacious bedroom with two closets, natural light fills the open living room that leads into the new kitchen with updated appliances including a Bosch dishwasher!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 CHURCH ST
10 Church Street, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Two story rental convenient to town, train, shopping and dining. One bedroom and bath with kitchen. LR on first floor and bedroom and bath on second fl. Laundry mat in town.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
67 ANDERSON HILL RD
67 Anderson Hill Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great location! Close to town, shopping and easy access to direct train/bus line to NYC. Quiet location, desirable first floor unit. Parking directly behind unit. Gleaming laminate flooring in living/dining room and bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2
56 Mount Airy Road, Bernardsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This second floor two bedroom, two bathroom property has been completely updated and is flooded with natural light. The property includes an outdoor entertaining area and is located within blocks of downtown Bernardsville and the train station.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 CLAREMONT RD UNIT 3B
132 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, sunny, quiet 2 Floor end unit unit with new windows, hardwood floors and updated eat in kitchen / dinette bonus area with soft close drawers Lg bedroom and living room w plenty of storage Laundry facilities in the basement.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 CLAREMONT RD Unit 2
124 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 CLAREMONT RD Unit 2 in Bernardsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bernardsville
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
165 BLISS RD
165 Bliss Road, Mendham, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 acres in desirable Mendham Boro Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 ac located on the desirable Mendham Boro slope of the Bernardsville
Results within 5 miles of Bernardsville
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
278 ALEXANDRIA WAY
278 Alexandria Way, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful half duplex location in desirable Spring Ridge. This charming Greenbriar model features 2 story living room with fireplace, newer cherry kitchen cabinets with granite count top, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2 East Main Street - 2
2 E Main St, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath downtown apartment 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available June 15, 2020 located in downtown Mendham. Newly updated Kitchen and bathroom. Outdoor covered porch. Great windows and light, 2nd floor walk-up. Off-street overnight parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
250 POTOMAC DR
250 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Light & Bright 1st floor condo features beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, Double sink vanity in bath, FULL SIZE washer/dryer, Walk-in Closet in Master bedroom, Garage, & Basement. New gas range.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
51 WOODWARD LN
51 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 HILLTOP RD
4 Hilltop Road, Mendham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oversized 2 bedroom apt in the hub of Mendham township. Featuring new kit appliances& baths. transportation & walking dist to all shopping & restaurants. Walking dist to Mendham high School .
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
78 VILLAGE DR
78 Village Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Private and bright, 2 BR and 2 BA unit with beautiful views, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Master suite is with full bath and walk-in closet. Large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
343 WREN LN
343 Wren Lane, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1858 sqft
Rare C which is the largest model..
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bernardsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Bernardsville area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Princeton University, and Rutgers University-Newark. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bernardsville from include Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Bayonne.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJBradley Gardens, NJTotowa, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJ