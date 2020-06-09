34 GLACIER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9' ceilings, kitchen with nook bar including applicances, dining room with chair rail, and living/great room. The basement is partially finished with recessed lighting, has PLENTY of storage space and could be used as a potential 3rd bedroom or office. The master bedroom opens up with dual entry, large walk in closet, and master bedroom with garden tub. The 2nd bedroom includes a full bath and another walk in closet. The laundry room is upstairs and includes washer/dryer. Attached is a one car garage that opens up to a welcoming driveway that confortably fits 2 cars. Home is located close to major highways, shore points, lots of shopping and is in an excellent school district. Schedule your appoitment today for a personal tour.