All apartments in Berlin
Find more places like 34 GLACIER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berlin, NJ
/
34 GLACIER DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:45 AM

34 GLACIER DRIVE

34 Glacier Drive · (856) 321-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ 08009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9' ceilings, kitchen with nook bar including applicances, dining room with chair rail, and living/great room. The basement is partially finished with recessed lighting, has PLENTY of storage space and could be used as a potential 3rd bedroom or office. The master bedroom opens up with dual entry, large walk in closet, and master bedroom with garden tub. The 2nd bedroom includes a full bath and another walk in closet. The laundry room is upstairs and includes washer/dryer. Attached is a one car garage that opens up to a welcoming driveway that confortably fits 2 cars. Home is located close to major highways, shore points, lots of shopping and is in an excellent school district. Schedule your appoitment today for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 GLACIER DRIVE have any available units?
34 GLACIER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 GLACIER DRIVE have?
Some of 34 GLACIER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 GLACIER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
34 GLACIER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 GLACIER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 34 GLACIER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berlin.
Does 34 GLACIER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 34 GLACIER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 34 GLACIER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 GLACIER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 GLACIER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 34 GLACIER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 34 GLACIER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 34 GLACIER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 34 GLACIER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 GLACIER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 GLACIER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 GLACIER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 34 GLACIER DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PA
Williamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAMillville, NJClementon, NJPine Hill, NJEchelon, NJStratford, NJAshland, NJGreentree, NJ
Magnolia, NJHaddonfield, NJTurnersville, NJBlackwood, NJRunnemede, NJHaddon Heights, NJBellmawr, NJRamblewood, NJEllisburg, NJAudubon, NJClayton, NJCollingswood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity