pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Berlin, NJ
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE
112 West Taunton Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1118 sqft
Welcome to 112 West Taunton Avenue! Located in Berlin Borough, within Eastern High School's jurisdiction, this updated 3 Bed/1 Bath rancher rests on a quiet street, blocks away from downtown Berlin! Walk into a spacious living room with original
Results within 1 mile of Berlin
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Terrace Ave
516 Terrace Avenue, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1996 sqft
516 Terrace Ave - Property Id: 313465 Come check out this beautifully updated house in the heart of Berlin New Jersey.This house contains 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large empty basement with high ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Berlin
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
7 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 26 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Emerald Ridge Apartments
101 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
785 sqft
Spacious units with dens in select apartments, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and is close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE
17 Lady Diana Circle, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1898 sqft
Available For Early September Occupancy And Not Before.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
9 Brantley Way
9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1984 sqft
This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,984sqft! Charming curb appeal offering many mature trees and flower beds.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home... lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE
4014 Hermitage Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1621 sqft
This home is located in Voorhees in the desirable Hermitage Town home development.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
50 SWEETFERN COURT
50 Sweetfern Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
911 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom lower level condo available for July 1st or when Certificate of Occupancy can be obtained.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
75 GRANT LANE
75 Grant Lane, Pine Hill, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
*** Pet-Friendly*** end unit Townhouse with over sized deck and fenced in yard in Madison Village. Close Proximity to Shopping, Supermarkets, Atlantic City Expressway, RT 42, RT 30, RT 561, RT 73.
Results within 10 miles of Berlin
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
