Bellmawr, NJ
1161 Madison Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1161 Madison Ave A

1161 Madison Avenue · (609) 313-9814
Location

1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Madison A - Property Id: 287505

Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord is responsible for yard care, snow removal, water, and sewer. Walking distance to grocery store. 15 minutes from Deptford Mall. 5 minutes from Walt Whitman bridge, 295, and 42 freeway. Excellent for any commute.

Sorry, but no pets, no smokers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287505
Property Id 287505

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Madison Ave A have any available units?
1161 Madison Ave A has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1161 Madison Ave A have?
Some of 1161 Madison Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Madison Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Madison Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Madison Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Madison Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellmawr.
Does 1161 Madison Ave A offer parking?
No, 1161 Madison Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Madison Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Madison Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Madison Ave A have a pool?
No, 1161 Madison Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Madison Ave A have accessible units?
No, 1161 Madison Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Madison Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Madison Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Madison Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 Madison Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
