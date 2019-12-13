1161 Madison Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils range oven

Madison A - Property Id: 287505



Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric. Landlord is responsible for yard care, snow removal, water, and sewer. Walking distance to grocery store. 15 minutes from Deptford Mall. 5 minutes from Walt Whitman bridge, 295, and 42 freeway. Excellent for any commute.



Sorry, but no pets, no smokers.

