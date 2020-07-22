78 Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
757 sqft
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Lyndhurst
601 Riverside Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,848
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1113 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,095
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
$
32 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,835
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
830 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
12 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,760
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,025
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
42 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,607
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
27 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Verona Plaza Apartments
40 Verona Place, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
850 sqft
Verona Plaza Apartments offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, off street parking and are cable and internet ready.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Waterfront
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,170
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,294
1143 sqft
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Waterfront
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,270
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,805
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1072 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
3 Units Available
North East Hoboken
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,155
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Lincoln
204 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,970
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you make the attractive and convenient home of Lincoln your new sanctuary in Jersey City, you're adding a whole new level of convenience and refinement to your life. Layouts feature open kitchens in select apartments, and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Waterfront
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,065
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1054 sqft
Welcome to Revetment House, a bold new addition to the historic Hamilton Park neighborhood in Jersey City.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,990
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
5 Units Available
The Waterfront
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
893 sqft
When it comes to luxurious waterfront living, Waterside Square South delivers breathtaking Manhattan skyline views, upscale accommodations, and community conveniences like none other.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,558
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,276
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,509
1128 sqft
The Ellipse offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, as well as stunning penthouse suites.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
2 Units Available
The Waterfront
Laguna
45 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,055
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious waterfront living elegantly fuses with an array of convenient amenities at Laguna to bring you the best of Newport.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,906
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
863 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
2 Units Available
The Waterfront
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Belleville, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Belleville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Belleville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

