Bay Head, NJ
164 Osborne Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:40 PM

164 Osborne Avenue

164 Osborne Avenue · (732) 714-8141
Location

164 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This classic Bay Head home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.. Amenities include large custom open kitchen with commercial stove, dishwasher, sub zero wine and beverage refrigerator, and 2 zone Central AC. All bathrooms are marble with towel warmers. Master bath features a steam shower with multiple jets. 2nd bathroom has a jacuzzi tub. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, washer, dryer, pull out sofa bed in family room (queen), large dining room table (seats 8), TVs in every bedroom, wifi, outdoor shower and grill. The backyard is private with large deck complete with a dining table for 8 and outdoor couch. The house is a close walk to the beach, town or train to NYC or Hoboken. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk and bayhead boutiques. There is off street parking for up to 6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Osborne Avenue have any available units?
164 Osborne Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Osborne Avenue have?
Some of 164 Osborne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Osborne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 Osborne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Osborne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 164 Osborne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Head.
Does 164 Osborne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 164 Osborne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 164 Osborne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Osborne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Osborne Avenue have a pool?
No, 164 Osborne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 164 Osborne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 Osborne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Osborne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Osborne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Osborne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 164 Osborne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
