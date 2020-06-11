164 Osborne Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This classic Bay Head home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.. Amenities include large custom open kitchen with commercial stove, dishwasher, sub zero wine and beverage refrigerator, and 2 zone Central AC. All bathrooms are marble with towel warmers. Master bath features a steam shower with multiple jets. 2nd bathroom has a jacuzzi tub. Other features include hardwood floors throughout, washer, dryer, pull out sofa bed in family room (queen), large dining room table (seats 8), TVs in every bedroom, wifi, outdoor shower and grill. The backyard is private with large deck complete with a dining table for 8 and outdoor couch. The house is a close walk to the beach, town or train to NYC or Hoboken. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk and bayhead boutiques. There is off street parking for up to 6.