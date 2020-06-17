241 N NASSAU DRIVE

Amenities
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows. New updated Kitchen with SS Refrigerator, SS Stove, SS Dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops, tiled backsplash & pantry. The Kitchen flows into the Dining Room and has newly built in cabinets with granite counter tops and extra storage, both have hardwood floors & recessed lighting as well. The Family Room is very large and has vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors and a recently completed stone fireplace. From here you access a large fenced in patio with shed. On this first floor there is also a Bedroom/Office, a nicely updated Powder Room, Laundry Rm with Samsung full size washer & dryer and doors to the big playroom that the garage was converted into. There are new windows and solar panels for energy efficiency. Upstairs you will find an over-sized Master Bedroom with large closets & dressing area. Two other Bedrooms & a renovated Full Bath complete this level. There is Central air. There is a patio upfront too. Schools are Avon E.S., Woodland M.S. and Haddon Heights H.S. All these minutes to major highways, restaurants, shops, etc. Make an appointment today.