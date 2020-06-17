All apartments in Barrington
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

241 N NASSAU DRIVE

241 N Nassau Dr · (856) 988-1800
Location

241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ 08033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows. New updated Kitchen with SS Refrigerator, SS Stove, SS Dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops, tiled backsplash & pantry. The Kitchen flows into the Dining Room and has newly built in cabinets with granite counter tops and extra storage, both have hardwood floors & recessed lighting as well. The Family Room is very large and has vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, hardwood floors and a recently completed stone fireplace. From here you access a large fenced in patio with shed. On this first floor there is also a Bedroom/Office, a nicely updated Powder Room, Laundry Rm with Samsung full size washer & dryer and doors to the big playroom that the garage was converted into. There are new windows and solar panels for energy efficiency. Upstairs you will find an over-sized Master Bedroom with large closets & dressing area. Two other Bedrooms & a renovated Full Bath complete this level. There is Central air. There is a patio upfront too. Schools are Avon E.S., Woodland M.S. and Haddon Heights H.S. All these minutes to major highways, restaurants, shops, etc. Make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE have any available units?
241 N NASSAU DRIVE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE have?
Some of 241 N NASSAU DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 N NASSAU DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
241 N NASSAU DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 N NASSAU DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 241 N NASSAU DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrington.
Does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 241 N NASSAU DRIVE offers parking.
Does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 N NASSAU DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE have a pool?
No, 241 N NASSAU DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 241 N NASSAU DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 N NASSAU DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 N NASSAU DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 241 N NASSAU DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
