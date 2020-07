Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue). Our prime location puts you only minutes from shopping, restaurants, county parks and bus and train service to New York City and Philadelphia.



Come tour our spacious one bedroom and two bedroom apartments and see why we are one of the best values in Middlesex County.