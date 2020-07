Amenities

parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP. This charming and flexible space can be tailored to any practice: waiting room provides a welcoming space for clients; library provides simple yet elegant backdrop for meetings; open office hub serves all your office needs; and a large private office can host private meetings. this unit also includes off street parking, a kitchenette, restroom and storage space.