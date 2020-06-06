All apartments in Atlantic Highlands
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:15 PM

254 Ocean Boulevard

254 Ocean Boulevard · (800) 531-2885 ext. 103
Location

254 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Atlantic Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completely rebuilt home is sleek and modern. With state of the art amenities and international design . Poggenpohl kitchen and high end appliances that would make any chef drool. Heated floors in foyer and bathrooms. Floating toilet and vanity in half bath. New roof, Hardie board and stone siding, new deck, new front and french doors, All while living Atlantic Highlands with the harbor, local shops,and award winning eateries, fast ferry ride to NYC, wonderful, safe small town community. Make an appointment today. You will not be disappointed. Make sure to check out video...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
254 Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 254 Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
254 Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 254 Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Highlands.
Does 254 Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 254 Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 254 Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 254 Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 254 Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 254 Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
