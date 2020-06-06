254 Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completely rebuilt home is sleek and modern. With state of the art amenities and international design . Poggenpohl kitchen and high end appliances that would make any chef drool. Heated floors in foyer and bathrooms. Floating toilet and vanity in half bath. New roof, Hardie board and stone siding, new deck, new front and french doors, All while living Atlantic Highlands with the harbor, local shops,and award winning eateries, fast ferry ride to NYC, wonderful, safe small town community. Make an appointment today. You will not be disappointed. Make sure to check out video...