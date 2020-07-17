6771 Millville Avenue Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property. The house is completely REMODELED! Everything inside and out from a new roof, siding, brand new HVAC System (2 Zones), brand new kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and faucet...Tiled backslash, new stainless steel appliances, new heater and much more! Must Be Seen to Fully Appreciate! Pets Allowed Under 50 Pounds...Available July 1st!!!