All apartments in Atlantic County
Find more places like 6771 Millville Avenue Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic County, NJ
/
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:25 PM

6771 Millville Avenue Ave

6771 Millville Road · (609) 418-1986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ 08330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property. The house is completely REMODELED! Everything inside and out from a new roof, siding, brand new HVAC System (2 Zones), brand new kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and faucet...Tiled backslash, new stainless steel appliances, new heater and much more! Must Be Seen to Fully Appreciate! Pets Allowed Under 50 Pounds...Available July 1st!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave have any available units?
6771 Millville Avenue Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave have?
Some of 6771 Millville Avenue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6771 Millville Avenue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6771 Millville Avenue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6771 Millville Avenue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6771 Millville Avenue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave offer parking?
No, 6771 Millville Avenue Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6771 Millville Avenue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave have a pool?
No, 6771 Millville Avenue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave have accessible units?
No, 6771 Millville Avenue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6771 Millville Avenue Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6771 Millville Avenue Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6771 Millville Avenue Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6771 Millville Avenue Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ 08244
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr
Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJChester, PA
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJOcean Acres, NJTuckerton, NJBrigantine, NJAbsecon, NJNorthfield, NJPomona, NJ
Pleasantville, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJMays Landing, NJOcean City, NJHammonton, NJBerlin, NJClementon, NJTurnersville, NJBlackwood, NJStratford, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity