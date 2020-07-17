All apartments in Atlantic County
5303 Harding Hwy Hwy
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:11 PM

5303 Harding Hwy Hwy

5303 Harding Highway · (609) 377-0574
Location

5303 Harding Highway, Atlantic County, NJ 08330

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Amenities

pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Welcome to this second level condo at Sandpiper and enjoy the pool and playground while appreciating the secure entry door and security cameras located throughout the complex and buildings. Tenants are responsible for electric, cable and following the guidelines of the association. Landlord pays real estate taxes and association fee. Non-smoker/No pets. Lease is subject to receipt and acceptance of application, acceptable credit report, credit score and most recent pay stubs, verifying employment. Landlord/Tenants insurance policy also required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy have any available units?
5303 Harding Hwy Hwy has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
5303 Harding Hwy Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic County.
Does 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy offer parking?
No, 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy has a pool.
Does 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy have accessible units?
No, 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 Harding Hwy Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
