5303 Harding Hwy Hwy

Amenities

pool playground oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities playground pool

Welcome to this second level condo at Sandpiper and enjoy the pool and playground while appreciating the secure entry door and security cameras located throughout the complex and buildings. Tenants are responsible for electric, cable and following the guidelines of the association. Landlord pays real estate taxes and association fee. Non-smoker/No pets. Lease is subject to receipt and acceptance of application, acceptable credit report, credit score and most recent pay stubs, verifying employment. Landlord/Tenants insurance policy also required.