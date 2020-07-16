All apartments in Atlantic County
Find more places like 4 Idlewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic County, NJ
/
4 Idlewood Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

4 Idlewood Ave

4 Idlewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4 Idlewood Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ 08234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location off Tilton Rd.(FAA) and Black Horse Pike,(Super WAWA) This property was completely renovated, Summer 2019. New heating/cooling system, plumbing and appliances. Oversized lot for convenience and privacy. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets will be considered, no smoking. Tenants to provide window A/C unit, for upstairs bedroom, if needed. Tenant to provide background check through MyTenant Safe.com. I will send the application, there is a $40. charge for this service. Lock box on site, please text agent's cell. Presently occupied until 8/1/20, please do not disturb tenants. This is a quick rental, due to location. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Idlewood Ave have any available units?
4 Idlewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic County, NJ.
What amenities does 4 Idlewood Ave have?
Some of 4 Idlewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Idlewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4 Idlewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Idlewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Idlewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4 Idlewood Ave offer parking?
No, 4 Idlewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4 Idlewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Idlewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Idlewood Ave have a pool?
No, 4 Idlewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4 Idlewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4 Idlewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Idlewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Idlewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Idlewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Idlewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard
Somers Point, NJ 08244
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ 08244

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJChester, PA
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJOcean Acres, NJTuckerton, NJBrigantine, NJAbsecon, NJNorthfield, NJPomona, NJ
Pleasantville, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJMays Landing, NJOcean City, NJHammonton, NJBerlin, NJClementon, NJTurnersville, NJBlackwood, NJStratford, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College