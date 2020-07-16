4 Idlewood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location off Tilton Rd.(FAA) and Black Horse Pike,(Super WAWA) This property was completely renovated, Summer 2019. New heating/cooling system, plumbing and appliances. Oversized lot for convenience and privacy. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets will be considered, no smoking. Tenants to provide window A/C unit, for upstairs bedroom, if needed. Tenant to provide background check through MyTenant Safe.com. I will send the application, there is a $40. charge for this service. Lock box on site, please text agent's cell. Presently occupied until 8/1/20, please do not disturb tenants. This is a quick rental, due to location. Thank you!