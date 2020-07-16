4 Idlewood Ave

Amenities
Prime location off Tilton Rd.(FAA) and Black Horse Pike,(Super WAWA) This property was completely renovated, Summer 2019. New heating/cooling system, plumbing and appliances. Oversized lot for convenience and privacy. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets will be considered, no smoking. Tenants to provide window A/C unit, for upstairs bedroom, if needed. Tenant to provide background check through MyTenant Safe.com. I will send the application, there is a $40. charge for this service. Lock box on site, please text agent's cell. Presently occupied until 8/1/20, please do not disturb tenants. This is a quick rental, due to location. Thank you!