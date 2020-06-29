All apartments in Atlantic County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:13 PM

321 Dogwood Ave Ave

321 Dogwood Avenue · (609) 487-8000
Location

321 Dogwood Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ 08234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home. The kitchen features granite counters, a glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a tiled floor. Bright living room area with a bay window and hardwood floors. . Huge den area with plenty of windows and hardwood flooring. Both bathrooms are nicely finished with upgraded vanities and custom tile throughout. New front loaded washer and dryer. Attached garage, circular driveway and large backyard with deck. Brand new central air and gas heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

