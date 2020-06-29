321 Dogwood Ave Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home. The kitchen features granite counters, a glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a tiled floor. Bright living room area with a bay window and hardwood floors. . Huge den area with plenty of windows and hardwood flooring. Both bathrooms are nicely finished with upgraded vanities and custom tile throughout. New front loaded washer and dryer. Attached garage, circular driveway and large backyard with deck. Brand new central air and gas heat.