Beautiful 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 59004



This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom house in a great family neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. The master bedroom is very large with his and her closets.

There is a second bedroom with a closet.

There is a laundry closet. There is an attached garage.

Very large backyard with roses. Plenty of storage with walk up attic.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/134-rochelle-ln-egg-harbor-township-nj/59004

No Pets Allowed



