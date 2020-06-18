All apartments in Atlantic City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009

4800 Boardwalk · (609) 402-5885
Location

4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$34,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This fabulous DIRECT OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean and bay views! The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area and expansive living room! From the living room enter the huge wrap around balcony with UNPARALLELED OCEAN VIEWS. Down the hall you will find a master suite with a walk-in closet and private bath. There are also two more sizable bedrooms and another full bath. This full service building features a gym, restaurant, library, pool, on site security & roof top deck. All utilities are included in the rent! Just steps to the beach and boardwalk, this unit is in the PERFECT location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 have any available units?
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 has a unit available for $34,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 have?
Some of 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 offer parking?
No, 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 does not offer parking.
Does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 has a pool.
Does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 have accessible units?
No, 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009 does not have units with air conditioning.
