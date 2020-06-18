4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009

Amenities

This fabulous DIRECT OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean and bay views! The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining area and expansive living room! From the living room enter the huge wrap around balcony with UNPARALLELED OCEAN VIEWS. Down the hall you will find a master suite with a walk-in closet and private bath. There are also two more sizable bedrooms and another full bath. This full service building features a gym, restaurant, library, pool, on site security & roof top deck. All utilities are included in the rent! Just steps to the beach and boardwalk, this unit is in the PERFECT location!