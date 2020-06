Amenities

Three Bedroom apartment in Chelsea shopping area and very close to the school on Ventnor Ave. Heat and hot water included in rent. The apartment was just painted this is a very nice apartment. Tenant pays Electric and Gas cooking HEAT IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Tenant must have good credit and will need to fill out credit app. Ready for Tenant ALL ENTERING MUST HAVE FACE MASK! DISPOSAL GLOVES IF POSSIBLE