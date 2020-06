Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Bus Transportation right out front to go to Work at all Casinos or work in the City. Enjoy the Beach and Boardwalk. Clean, Fresh new paint, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled. WASHER AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED. A small front porch and small backyard but big enough to Grill. Section 8 Tenants are Preferred but will accept Tenants with a good work history and require a NTN Background Report. Pet with Restrictions.