151 N Annapolis Ave Ave

Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck. The layout features gorgeous hardwood floors, a brightly lit dining area, all new kitchen with new appliances, wine cooler, and custom backsplash and cabinets. The second floor features an impressive renovated hall bathroom with custom tile work. The first bedroom includes a full renovated bath, and generous closet space. The second bedroom is also well sized with ample closet space. Enjoy the bonus room which can be used as a den or bedroom, a cozy retreat offering additional views of the bay. All tastefully furnished, even the deck! New heat pump, tankless water heater, gorgeous window treatments, extra storage area. toothbrush!! A great location near the restaurants, shopping, casinos,Stockton University, of the new Atlantic City! SORRY! NO PETS. Available June 15th through September 15!!