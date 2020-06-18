All apartments in Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

151 N Annapolis Ave Ave

151 North Annapolis Avenue · (856) 745-4309
Location

151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck. The layout features gorgeous hardwood floors, a brightly lit dining area, all new kitchen with new appliances, wine cooler, and custom backsplash and cabinets. The second floor features an impressive renovated hall bathroom with custom tile work. The first bedroom includes a full renovated bath, and generous closet space. The second bedroom is also well sized with ample closet space. Enjoy the bonus room which can be used as a den or bedroom, a cozy retreat offering additional views of the bay. All tastefully furnished, even the deck! New heat pump, tankless water heater, gorgeous window treatments, extra storage area. toothbrush!! A great location near the restaurants, shopping, casinos,Stockton University, of the new Atlantic City! SORRY! NO PETS. Available June 15th through September 15!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave have any available units?
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave have?
Some of 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave currently offering any rent specials?
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave pet-friendly?
No, 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave offer parking?
No, 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not offer parking.
Does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave have a pool?
No, 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not have a pool.
Does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave have accessible units?
No, 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
