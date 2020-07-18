All apartments in Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ
126 Madison Ave
126 Madison Ave

126 Madison Avenue · (609) 487-7234
Location

126 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Uptown Atlantic City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AUGUST BEACHBLOCK RENTAL!! Recently updated two story home across the street from Waterfront Park!! Three bedrooms, 3 baths features new laminate flooring, open living room and dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen and amazing 360 views from the third floor!! Rear patio with BBQ, two car garage and outside shower! **AVAILABLE $3000/wk, $5500/bi wk, $10000/m** The guests should bring their own sheets/towels or they could lease from this company site www.sheetsattheshore.net ** two queen beds, 2 twin beds and one sofa bed and could sleep up to 8 people

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Madison Ave have any available units?
126 Madison Ave has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Madison Ave have?
Some of 126 Madison Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
126 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 126 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 126 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 126 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 126 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 126 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 126 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 126 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Madison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
