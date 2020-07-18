126 Madison Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AUGUST BEACHBLOCK RENTAL!! Recently updated two story home across the street from Waterfront Park!! Three bedrooms, 3 baths features new laminate flooring, open living room and dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen and amazing 360 views from the third floor!! Rear patio with BBQ, two car garage and outside shower! **AVAILABLE $3000/wk, $5500/bi wk, $10000/m** The guests should bring their own sheets/towels or they could lease from this company site www.sheetsattheshore.net ** two queen beds, 2 twin beds and one sofa bed and could sleep up to 8 people