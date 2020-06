Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY IN LOVELY ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY! Just steps from the beach and great restaurants! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, great open floor plan, custom crown molding throughout, and plenty of closet space!! The exterior features large wrap around decks on both floors, awesome ocean views from the 2nd floor deck, two-car detached garage, and a beautifully landscaped fenced in yard!