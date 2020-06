Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Welcome to this Beautiful home on the East side of Cherry Hill. This exclusive home is on a very quiet street. This home is vey spacious and has an open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. The modern entrance offers a two story foyer, formal dining and living room. There's a large kitchen with center island and granite counter tops which is open to the Family Room. Sliding doors lead to a large deck. Master suite has walk in closet, skylight in bathroom with tub and shower. There are three additional bedrooms that are nice sized. Also includes a large unfinished basement. Excellent schools and location close to all main roads.