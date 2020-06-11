211 1st Ave - 18

Amenities

This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake. This apartment features Hardwood Floors, Custom Kitchen, Custom bath, Private entrance, ceiling fans, great closet space, laundry on-site and Parking available. You can't beat the Privacy, views and location for this property. Located just a few blocks to the Beach, this apartment is situated on a sprawling campus on Asbury Park's Northern-most street. Wired for FIOS, Tenant pays cooking gas and electricity, heat and hot water provided by Owner. Come check out this incredible place. Must have good credit and income. STRICTLY NON-SMOKING.

