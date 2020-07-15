Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NH with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Ians Way
55 Ian's Way, Rochester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1768 sqft
Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
65 woodland green Road
65 Woodland Grn, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Enjoy your quiet and spacious end unit, with your own private deck, and woodland backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Cornwall Place
11 Cornwall Place, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296 *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* For a response, you MUST reply with the following info: 1. Dates Needed 2. Occupation 3. Full name and who you will be living with 4.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
114 High Street
114 High St, Somersworth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
500 sqft
Large one bedroom, full bath apartment with off street parking. Open concept living on one level. Rent includes hot water, water/sewer, plowing and landscaping. Tenant pays electric and heat. No pets, no smoking please.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Bay Tree Lane
4 Bay Road, Farmington, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1940 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED RENTAL: Quality upgraded condo with a first floor master suite, open concept kitchen/living/dining rooms, tastefully decorated and ready for your family! Condo has stainless appliances, updated washer/dryer, Wifi, a great deck
Results within 10 miles of Rochester

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Nicholas Way
5 Nicholas Way, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2296 sqft
Nottingham Colonial for RENT! - Gorgeous Colonial for Lease...is conveniently located on a large lot that offers relaxing country charm & plenty of privacy.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Fairchild Dr
7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham. Wood floors are throughout the home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Washington St
184 Washington St, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
Spacious 1Bedroom Loft Apartment near downtown - Property Id: 304471 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment on two floors in historic New England property in Dover, NH.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Beverly Lane
2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2138 sqft
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Rutland St.
55 Rutland Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
55 Rutland St. Available 08/01/20 Dover - 2+ Bedroom Single Family Cape Style Home - Two plus bedroom single family home with one and one half bath on Rutland St in Dover.
City Guide for Rochester, NH

"I'm going home back to New Hampshire /I'm so determined, I'm so determined /To lay in lakes and see my sisters." (-- Matt Pond, "New Hampshire")

A number of people are feeling the same sentiment, determined to call New Hampshire home. If you are looking for a quiet city, with a less-crowded feel than a typical city of its size, then Rochester, located in the southeast corner of the state, is the place for you. And if you don't have sisters, that's OK, too--brothers abound and are welcome! Come along as we explore your different options for renting an apartment in Rochester.

This city is contains two villages, Gonic and East Rochester, both with their own neighborhoods and characteristics. The weather in Rochester is pretty predictable, with hot summers and winters that can be bone-chillingly cold. You can practice and become an expert in carving ice sculptures in no time. Cost-of-living index estimates for Rochester are higher than the national median by 20%. Those interested in finding rental housing in New Hampshire will be delighted to know that the rentals in this city average pretty low, however--lower than the state median, and only slightly above the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Rochester, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rochester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

