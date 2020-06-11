All apartments in Plymouth
1 Edmonds Ct
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1 Edmonds Ct

1 Edmunds Court · (603) 536-1223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Edmunds Court, Plymouth, NH 03264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Edmonds Ct is has been completely redone. New kitchen, new bath, new floors, new paint inside and out, 4 very equal sized rooms, super private, nice back yard, off the street, awesome quiet spot to live really close to campus.

Rent includes; high speed internet, parking, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash, plowing, and for some of our properties even AC. All Off Campus Rentals apartments are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers. When you move into an Off Campus Rentals apartment it is ready to go: no signing up for internet and setting up equipment, no hassling to put the electricity in your own name, no more paying for heating oil, no need to clean before you move in, no more worrying about anything; relax, living with Off Campus Rentals is Easy!

Plymouth State University Students love living with Off Campus Rentals because all our apartments are close to PSU, it is easy to walk to campus when you live with Off Campus Rentals in Plymouth, NH!

You are going to love renting from Off Campus Rentals!

Check out our new and totally awesome interactive floor planner where you can explore your apartment in 3D. You can even drag and drop furniture into place to see what fits where. Now you can have your apartment Feng shui figured out for move in.

copy and paste: http://ocr.floorplanner.com/edmunds-1
"PLEASE NOTE: PRICE LISTED IS PER PERSON PER SEMESTER, NOT PER MONTH".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Edmonds Ct have any available units?
1 Edmonds Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, NH.
What amenities does 1 Edmonds Ct have?
Some of 1 Edmonds Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Edmonds Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1 Edmonds Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Edmonds Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1 Edmonds Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 1 Edmonds Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1 Edmonds Ct does offer parking.
Does 1 Edmonds Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Edmonds Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Edmonds Ct have a pool?
No, 1 Edmonds Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1 Edmonds Ct have accessible units?
No, 1 Edmonds Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Edmonds Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Edmonds Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Edmonds Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Edmonds Ct has units with air conditioning.
