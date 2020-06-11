Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave internet access

1 Edmonds Ct is has been completely redone. New kitchen, new bath, new floors, new paint inside and out, 4 very equal sized rooms, super private, nice back yard, off the street, awesome quiet spot to live really close to campus.



Rent includes; high speed internet, parking, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash, plowing, and for some of our properties even AC. All Off Campus Rentals apartments are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers. When you move into an Off Campus Rentals apartment it is ready to go: no signing up for internet and setting up equipment, no hassling to put the electricity in your own name, no more paying for heating oil, no need to clean before you move in, no more worrying about anything; relax, living with Off Campus Rentals is Easy!



