Last updated June 13 2020

20 Apartments for rent in Laconia, NH with balcony

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
67 Provencal Road
67 Provencal Rd, Laconia, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful units! Each comes complete with your own washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and individual heating systems.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
83 Pine Street
83 Pine Street, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1326 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. The kitchen provides a good amount of cabinetry and features french doors that open up to the fenced-in backyard, all new appliances including washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
34 Observatory Road
34 Observatory Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
550 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL- $1,450 PER WEEK - Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront & 28 ft dock make this the perfect getaway retreat! This rustic two bedroom 3/4 bathroom cottage is located in the prestigious Spindle Point community of Meredith.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
16 Water Street
16 Water Street, Meredith, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9 Tall Pines Way
9 Tall Pines Way, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3336 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
29 Leopards Leap Road
29 Leopards Leap, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2026 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6 Wagon Wheel Trail
6 Wagon Wheel Trail, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
808 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $2,150 PER WEEK - Vacation on Meredith Bay Lake Winnipesaukee, 90FT of water frontage, sandy beach, dock, swim raft.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
28 Broadview Terrace
28 Broadview Terrace, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
7200 sqft
Come for the Holidays or Ski Vacation lots going on in the winter months...
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7 Nettie Way
7 Nettie Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,087
1280 sqft
This four bedroom two bath cottage on Lake Kanasatka is the perfect spot for a vacation or weekend getaway. The main level features two bedrooms and an open kitchen/living area that leads to an outside wrap-around deck.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
28 Owl's Head Road
28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,668
3468 sqft
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6 Out A Da Loop
6 Outa Da Loop Rd, Grafton County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1000 sqft
Cute one bedroom cottage with gorgeous lake views. One of twelve cottages in the West Wind Community. Shared beach area, boat slip, waterside deck and more. Great spot for an affordable vacation at the lake. This is a weekly vacation rental.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
495 Center Harbor Neck Road
495 Center Harbor Neck Road, Belknap County, NH
6 Bedrooms
$4,620
3000 sqft
Squam Lake home situated off Center Harbor Neck Rd with nice lake views and beautiful sunsets. Wrap around deck, fireplace, knotty pine throughout and lots of room for everyone. Quiet area with privacy.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
18 Main Street
18 Depot Street, Ashland, NH
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
Covered deck over Squam River with views of waterfalls. Nicely Re-modeled 1Br with New Milano Rosso counter top, stainless steel range hood and good size refrigerator. Open concept with kitchen, dining, living room and Full bath with tub.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
53 Squam Lake Road
53 Squam Lake Road, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,283
1600 sqft
Weekly vacation rental. Classic summer cottage with screened porch, sandy beach, swim float and more. Southern exposure and over 200' of your own private frontage. Fees and tax are included in price.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7 Oak Landing Road
7 Oak Landing Road, Carroll County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5020 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $6,000 - $12,000 PER WEEK - Custom Waterfront Estate positioned on 132 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee shore front, 3 slip u-shaped dock with sun deck, 2 moorings, and sandy beach.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
105 Red Hill Road
105 Red Hill Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $1,650 PER WEEK - 180 ft of waterfront on Lake Kanasatka, private sandy beach, and 26ft dock! This quaint home boasts 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room w/ lake views, dining area, three season porch, fully equipped

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
314 College Road
314 College Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$4,350
2600 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL- $4,350 PER WEEK - Welcome to The Alves! Built in 1900s, formerly an Inn, this Lake Lodge has unique history. Situated on 14 private acres with water frontage on Big Squam Lake.
City Guide for Laconia, NH

Welcome to Laconia, New Hampshire! Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find the apartment of your dreams in the Live Free state!

Laconia is located in the central portion of New Hampshire, about 30 miles north of historic Concord. Laconia is also situated right on the banks of Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest in the state of New Hampshire and the third largest in New England. Covering over 69 square miles, the lake attracts tons of tourists and provides Laconia residents with tons of opportunity for outdoor recreation. Weirs Beach, the largest public beach on the lake, is located right within the city limits. Additionally, White Mountain National Forest, located about 35 miles north, has great summer hiking and winter skiing opportunities.

During the summer months, Laconia is flooded with local tourists, particularly during Bike Week, a motorcycle rally held in town every June. Though many residents may find this influx of people an annoyance, tourism helps to sustain this small-town economy.

Laconia’s city center is located to the south, in between the large Lake Winnipesaukee and smaller Lake Winnisquam. Much of the best real estate in Laconia is located in the strip of land between the two lakes, and because of the vacation nature of the city, you can frequently find places with a short-term lease, as well as furnished apartments for rent.

On the Lake Winnisquam side of town, you’ll find a few fine apartments for rent on Blueberry Lane. The developments in this area will put you in close proximity to attractions at both lakes, as well as winter skiing in the nearby mountains. These apartment communities offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $700 to $900.

On the Lake Winnipesaukee side of town, you’ll find a great number of apartments and houses for rent with scenic water views. Rentals in this area tend to be slightly more expensive than properties a few blocks west, with two bedrooms ranging from $800 to $950.

South of downtown, you’ll find a few rentals available in small apartment buildings, as well as some duplexes and houses for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $650 to $850.

Good news for animal lovers! Laconia, as an outdoorsy city, is generally pretty pet friendly. So if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding something that is both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Laconia! Enjoy all that this beautiful New Hampshire city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laconia, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laconia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

