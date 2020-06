Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking new construction

Beautiful units! Each comes complete with your own washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and individual heating systems. The Apple Ridge community offers secure entry doors, elevator access, economical natural gas heat, lounge and cardio room. Plenty of on-site parking available. Stop by to tour our on-site model 7 days per week.