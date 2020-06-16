All apartments in Keene
Find more places like 222 West Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keene, NH
/
222 West Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

222 West Street

222 West St · (603) 657-9728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

222 West St, Keene, NH 03431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
media room
“$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.” Keene’s landmark Colony Mill has been fully renovated and features over eighty pet-friendly loft apartments with sleek, modern kitchens, in-unit washer/dryer, central air, on-site fitness center, community gathering room, theatre room, Wifi lounge, lending library and off-street parking! Residents of Colony Mill are also sure to love the easy walk to Keene’s quaint downtown, which offers an excellent array of dining, entertainment and boutique shopping- all just minutes from this beautiful new apartment community. The on-site brew pub, casino and bank at Colony Mill also make it easy & convenient for residents to step out, without having to leave home. Walk Score 86; Bike Score 77. One block from the Ashuelot Recreational Rail Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West Street have any available units?
222 West Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 West Street have?
Some of 222 West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 West Street is pet friendly.
Does 222 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 West Street does offer parking.
Does 222 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West Street have a pool?
No, 222 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 West Street have accessible units?
No, 222 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 West Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 West Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 West Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 222 West Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pines Apartments
317 Maple Ave
Keene, NH 03431

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Worcester, MAManchester, NHNashua, NHChicopee, MA
Amherst Center, MANorthampton, MAGreenfield Town, MASouth Amherst, MA
North Amherst, MAEast Merrimack, NHFranklin, NHConcord, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Keene State CollegeBecker College
Clark UniversityGreenfield Community College
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity