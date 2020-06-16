222 West Street

Amenities
“$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.” Keene’s landmark Colony Mill has been fully renovated and features over eighty pet-friendly loft apartments with sleek, modern kitchens, in-unit washer/dryer, central air, on-site fitness center, community gathering room, theatre room, Wifi lounge, lending library and off-street parking! Residents of Colony Mill are also sure to love the easy walk to Keene’s quaint downtown, which offers an excellent array of dining, entertainment and boutique shopping- all just minutes from this beautiful new apartment community. The on-site brew pub, casino and bank at Colony Mill also make it easy & convenient for residents to step out, without having to leave home. Walk Score 86; Bike Score 77. One block from the Ashuelot Recreational Rail Trail.