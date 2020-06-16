222 West Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking internet access media room

“$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.” Keene’s landmark Colony Mill has been fully renovated and features over eighty pet-friendly loft apartments with sleek, modern kitchens, in-unit washer/dryer, central air, on-site fitness center, community gathering room, theatre room, Wifi lounge, lending library and off-street parking! Residents of Colony Mill are also sure to love the easy walk to Keene’s quaint downtown, which offers an excellent array of dining, entertainment and boutique shopping- all just minutes from this beautiful new apartment community. The on-site brew pub, casino and bank at Colony Mill also make it easy & convenient for residents to step out, without having to leave home. Walk Score 86; Bike Score 77. One block from the Ashuelot Recreational Rail Trail.