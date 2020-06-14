Apartment List
NH
hooksett
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hooksett renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Hooksett
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Manchester
29 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Manchester
18 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Northwest Manchester
1 Unit Available
10 Northbrook Drive
10 Northbrook Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1025 sqft
Open light and bright 3rd Floor garden condo with a small room for office or walk-in closet. Includes Heat and Hot water. 2 parking spaces one of which is a carport with a storage unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
106 Eastern Avenue
106 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
832 sqft
Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Hooksett
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.

1 of 32

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hooksett, NH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hooksett renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

